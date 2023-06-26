OAKLAND — Rachel Wise has been named the new principal of Broad Ford Elementary School.
Wise previously served as principal of Maple Elementary and assistant principal of both Hurlock and Maple Elementary in Dorchester County.
Wise holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary and early childhood Education, a Master of Science degree in educational leadership and English as a Second Language pre-K-12 certification.
Her experience as an instructional math coach and participation in the Maryland State Department of Education 2013 Aspiring Principals Institute further demonstrate her dedication to improving student achievement.
“We are confident that Mrs. Wise’s leadership and passion for education will be a tremendous asset to the GCPS family and the Broad Ford Elementary School community,” said Superintendent of Schools Barbara Baker.
“The demographics of her former district mirror Garrett County in several ways,” Baker said.
“Her experience serving in a wide variety of roles, predominately at the elementary level, in Dorchester County will allow her to hit the ground running at Broad Ford. Please join me in extending a warm welcome to Mrs. Wise as she begins this exciting new chapter in her career.”
Wise is married and has two young children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.