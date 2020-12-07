CUMBERLAND — “Strike the Fuse” by James Rada Jr. continues the story of Matt Ansaro, a Pinkerton agent sent to Eckhart during the 1922 coal mining strike to spy on his friends and family for the coal companies.
What the Pinkerton Agency doesn’t know is that Ansaro is also working behind the scenes to keep his family from being blacklisted.
“Strike the Fuse” reached No. 81 on the Amazon.com Kindle market. It is the sequel to “Smoldering Betrayal.”
Rada will be available to greet residents and sign copies of his books at The Book Center in Cumberland Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People who can’t visit the business during that time may call the store at 301-722-2284 and order a copy of one of Rada’s books. The author will inscribe it however the customer wants.
Rada is the author of 21 books, mostly history and historical fiction. His articles have been published in magazines like The History Channel Magazine, Boy’s Life and Frederick Magazine. He is a frequent contributor to the Cumberland Times-News and Allegany Magazone. He also writes in the horror, young adult and fantasy genres as J.R. Rada.
He has two dozen writing awards from The Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists, Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association, Maryland State Teachers Association and Utah Ad Federation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.