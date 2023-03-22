CUMBERLAND — Luke Raible will perform the Embassy Theatre’s first comedy show of the season March 25.
Raible, 24, of Frostburg, graduated from Frostburg State University in spring 2021 as a theater major.
“Although seeing no downsides to being a comedian, Luke is also skilled in the theater,” said Trish Morgan of the Embassy. “He last performed on stage at Embassy in Night of One Acts last June, and is now concentrating on entertaining audiences with his wit and experiences.”
The show, written by Raible with little input, according to a news release, is called “God’s Perfect Idiot.” He’s been in multiple stage productions and has been performing stand-up comedy since he was 17.
According to God’s Perfect Idiot (the name of Raible’s show Saturday night), Luke is brimming with the boundless confidence that can only come from the tunnel vision acquired by writing and performing his own show with little to no input from anyone else. He has been in multiple stage productions with this one being his 10th.
The show begins at 7 p.m. at the theater located at 49 Baltimore St.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, and there will be a limited amount of tickets available at the door.
All events and productions at Embassy Theatre are supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Allegany Arts Council and the city of Cumberland. For more information or to make telephone reservations, call the theater at 240-362-7183.
