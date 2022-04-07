CUMBERLAND — Historic railroad wheels are the last of several large pieces installed for display in the Allegany Museum Crossroads of America exhibit on the newly restored first floor of the building at 3 Pershing St.
The exhibit includes a fully restored 1825 Conestoga wagon, a Paleo-Indian hut built to scale, a model of Fort Cumberland, models of what George Washington looked like when he visited in the 1750s and in 1794 and displays about the National Road, C&O Canal and the railroads.
“The Allegany Museum is proud to share our completed new exhibit, Crossroads of America, showcasing the important role that our region plays in the development of our nation. Our museum is dedicated to engaging our community as we work to preserve and promote our region’s unique heritage. We invite you to share in the story written by generations of local residents in this new interactive experience,” said Museum President Chris Logsdon.
A grand opening of the exhibit is planned for May. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
To learn more about the Crossroads of America Exhibit, visit: https://alleganymuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.