CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society will hold its annual election of officers and directors during the Nov. 127 business meeting at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Railroad Museum at the Shops at Canal Place.
Various committees will submit year-end reports and applicants for membership will be approved. A review will be made of the third year of operation of the Cumberland Railroad Museum, which had 2,260 visitors during 2021. Plans for next year will be discussed and monthly meeting dates will be selected. The seven officers and five directors will be elected to serve throughout 2022. Membership applications will be available for the public.
The Western Maryland Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society is a nonprofit organization chartered in 1977 to promote the appreciation of rail transportation and its heritage.
For more information, visit wmnrhs.org.
