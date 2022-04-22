SWANTON — The Discovery Center at Deep Creek Lake State Park will host the 19th Ramp Cook-Off on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free event is being organized by Western Garrett County State Park Volunteers Inc. To enter a dish into the competition, contact the Discovery Center at 301-387-7067 to reserve space.
First, second and third place “bragging rights” awards will be given for both hot and cold dishes.
A People’s Choice Award will be based on public sampling of the entries.
