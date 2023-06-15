CUMBERLAND — First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union has named Randy Olsen as the new president and chief executive officer.
“After an extensive, nationwide search with 33 applicants from 27 states, the board of directors is excited to welcome Randy Olsen as our next president and chief executive officer. Randy is an experienced credit union executive, and we are excited to see how First Peoples will continue to develop under his leadership, while continuing to deliver excellent products and services to our members,” said Steve Nelson, chair of the board.
Olsen has over 22 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 16 years where he served as First Peoples executive vice president/chief financial officer and most recently as interim CEO. He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree from Frostburg State University
“This is an exciting time for First Peoples; I’m looking forward to working with our board and staff as we build on a 63-year legacy of community service and making our members’ financial dreams a reality,” Olsen said. “I’m thrilled to serve our incredible membership as we work toward future growth and success, ensuring that FP will be here for generations to come.”
