RAWLINGS — This fall, the Potomac Valley Revival Center celebrates its 60th anniversary ministering the word of God to the Rawlings community and beyond.
To commemorate the occasion, on Oct. 23-25, the pastor, the Rev. David Stottlemyer, will welcome a guest minister each day at 6 p.m.
The Revs. Michael Stottlemyer, Danny Stottlemyer and Thomas Stottlemyer will participate with special singing.
Mike Stottlemyer Sr. began ministering in a cleaned-out chicken house, but his following grew quickly. Starting with $300 and donated land, lumber and time from friends, the simple roots of the church began in 1960.
Upon his death, wife Delores Stottlemyer carried on the ministry for several years with the help of several other preachers.
Their son, the Rev. David Stottlemyer, took over the ministry and has been sharing God’s word ever since, for nearly 40 years.
The church has served as the launching pad for the ministries of several of Mike and Delores’ children, grandchildren and numerous others.
The ministries have not only spread out across other local communities, but they have extended across the country and to other parts of the world.
More information is available at 301-729-0419.
