Ray short to lead European trip
CUMBERLAND — Braddock Middle School teacher Raymond Short will lead his 41st European tour in June 2023. The group is open to teachers, staff, students and community members and is accepting registrations. For all information concerning the tour, visit acis.com, click on traveling with us and then select student. Enter 57896 and short, which will go to the trip website detailing the itinerary, costs and any other pertinent information.
Contact Short at shortman2@atlanticbb.net with any questions. The itinerary includes London and Stonehenge on the way to Portsmouth for a ferry crossing to Caen, France, the beaches of Normandy and Paris. The next stop is Amsterdam via train.
Registration will close Feb. 15, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.