A royal occasion

Daughters of the Nile Supreme Queen Heather Krastins Lambert, left, visits with Re Temple Queen Marlene Brinkman and behind them, members Lisa Carr and Sonya Cooper Lathrop.

 For the Cumberland Times-News

CUMBERLAND — Supreme Queen Heather Krastins Lambert of the Supreme Temple Daughters of the Nile recently visited Re Temple No. 118 where two new members were initiated.

Re temple Queen Marlene Brinkman presented an honorary membership to Lambert and $1,000 for the Daughters of the Nile Foundation. A banquet was held to honor the supreme queen and new members.

The Daughters of the Nile contributes over $2 million annually to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Members provide more than 181,000 volunteer hours at the hospitals and sew clothing and quilts and provide educational and recreational items for the children’s use.

Re Temple was charted in 1957 and has a membership of over 190. They provide welcome totes filled with books, games and toys for each child admitted for surgery or outpatient services in the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital for Children.

For more information, visit www.daughtersofthenile.com.

