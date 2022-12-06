CUMBERLAND — Allegany Magazine is seeking reader input on a feature to run in early 2023.
“We want to hear and see local love stories,” said Shane Riggs, Allegany Magazine managing editor. “In this season of love, family and togetherness, we think it’s the perfect time to ask our readers to help us with a photographic essay showing what love means here at home.
“We want our readers to help us remind people that love comes in many forms and has many definitions,” Riggs added. “We want to show that on our pages in a near future issue.”
Allegany Magazine is seeking true local love stories and original photographs. Every photo or story submitted should answer the simply yet complex question “What is love?”
“Yes, we want to see romantic couples but we are also looking for the unexpected stories and photos — photos that range from that blanket your grandmother knitted you to your grandmother herself. We want to see newly engaged couples to people who have been together 60 years,” said Riggs. “If what you define as love is your back porch with a cold beer or hot coffee, having your entire family with you for Sunday dinner, a walk around the park, or hanging out on the couch with your dog watching Netflix, we want to see that. We are asking the question what is love, what does it mean to you, how do you define it most? And we want to share how our area defines love with everyone who reads Allegany Magazine.”
Riggs said the photos and short stories should be outside the season, although the magazine will reserve any items that do not fit the subject for later publications if applicable.
“Since we are publishing this in early 2023, the photos should be non-holiday related — although if we do receive holiday photos, we will hold on to them,” he said. “We never get rid of anything around the magazine if we can find a publishing home for it.”
Readers are encouraged to send submissions to Riggs directly by emailing sriggs@times-news.com. In the subject line, write “Allegany Love.” Submissions are being accepted through Dec. 16.
