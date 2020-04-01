CUMBERLAND — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID deadline to Oct. 1, 2021, giving states more time to meet federal REAL ID requirements. The one-year extension will allow nearly 300,000 Marylanders to become REAL ID compliant through their standard driver’s license renewal process.
Gov. Larry Hogan, chairman of the National Governors Association, appealed to DHS on behalf of America’s governors, asking for the extension as many motor vehicle authorities across the nation made the decision to close during the COVID-19 health crisis.
In Maryland, more than 66% of licensed drivers and identification card holders — about 3.1 million residents —are REAL ID compliant, well above the national average of 34% released by DHS in February. The federal REAL ID Act was passed by Congress after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and set the date of Oct. 1, 2020, for people to have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card in order to board commercial aircraft or gain access to federal facilities.
With the extension to Oct. 1, 2021, nearly 300,000 Marylanders will now have the chance to present documents during their standard license renewal process without having to make a separate trip to a branch office.
Hogan announced the closure of all Motor Vehicle Administration branch offices effective March 20. MVA continues to process emergency business needs. Customers needing those services should call 800-950-1682 or email COVID19MVAAction@mdot.maryland.gov.
Hogan has ordered an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that have expiration dates from March 12 through the end of Maryland’s state of emergency.
