CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has modified critical requirements for obtaining a Real ID that will make it easier for some Marylanders to obtain their REAL ID before the Oct. 1 deadline.
Residents who already have their Social Security number on file and verified with the Motor Vehicle Administration are no longer required to provide a Social Security card when presenting documents to obtain a REAL ID. For all first-time REAL ID customers, proof of identity, Social Security and two proofs of address are still required.
Customers can check the MVA Online Document Guide and REAL ID Look Up Tool to ensure Social Security card compliance status.
The federal REAL ID Act was passed by Congress after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. People will be required to have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card to board a commercial aircraft or gain access to federal facilities.
Customers who have not presented documents to obtain a Real ID can make an appointment on the MVA Central Scheduling System.
In February, staff became aware of a Real ID-related text messaging scam. MVA would never ask for sensitive information via text message.
