CUMBERLAND — A graduate from each Allegany County public high school was selected to receive WCBC/Frostburg State University Annual High School Student Salute Program scholarships.
Abigayle Spangler, Fort Hill High School, will receive a $5,000 one-year scholarship to FSU for the 2022-2023 academic year. Haley Llewellyn, Mountain Ridge High School, and Noah Logsdon, Allegany High School, will receive $500 scholarships to FSU.
Spangler was enrolled in a variety of advanced placement and college-level courses and was the drum major in the marching band, student body and senior class president and president of the National Honor Society. She was also a member of the basketball and tennis teams. She plans to major in health science and hopes to pursue a career as a veterinarian.
Llewellyn was also enrolled in a number of honors and college-level classes and was the senior class vice president, captain of the varsity soccer team and a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was also a member of mock trial, the show choir, tennis and indoor track teams and the National Honor Society. She plans to enroll in the nurse practitioner program.
Logsdon, also enrolled in many upper-level courses, was the percussion section leader and drum line captain in the band, the editor of video production for Allegany Morning Live and a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to major in computer science and hopes to pursue a career as a computer software engineer.
The Allegany County Student Salute Program is a collaborative effort to recognize high school seniors who excel in the classroom founded by WCBC and sponsored by Chessie Federal Credit Union, FSU, Allegany County Chamber of Commerce and Allegany County Board of Education. Students identified as exceptional academic achievers, based on GPA and school and community leadership, and who intend to enroll at FSU, earn the opportunity to qualify for scholarships. The chamber’s Education Committee reviews all applications with the names removed to ensure unbiased selection of the FSU scholarship recipients.
