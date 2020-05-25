SNAP benefits can be used for online grocery purchases
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Human Services has secured approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to expedite online grocery purchases for food insecure Marylanders. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps low-income households buy the food they need. The accelerated timeline will provide SNAP households in Maryland with the opportunity to purchase groceries online from approved USDA retailers at no additional cost.
The Department of Human Services secured commitments from several major online retailers that are approved by the USDA to ensure online SNAP becomes available to Marylanders as soon as possible.
Online SNAP purchasing will be piloted by participating retailers in smaller geographic locations around the state on May 27 and will then be available to customers statewide on May 28.
The latest departmental updates and COVID-related resources can be found at http://dhs.maryland.gov/coronavirus.
