CUMBERLAND — It’s a “Sweet Sixteen” like no other.
For the last 15 years and 16 summers, Allegany Magazine has been asking its readers to find the area’s “Face of Summer.” And every year, the readers have responded.
“We have had kids on the beach, butterflies on noses, junior farmers, Navy plebes, pigtail girls in fields of daisies and even pin-up models,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of Allegany Magazine. “This is always a popular annual feature with our readers. And this year is no exception”
Allegany Magazine’s choice for “Face of Summer” 2021 belongs to Emily Lauren Snyder, 18, of LaVale. A 2021 graduate of Allegany High School, Snyder submitted the photo that was taken by Karen Morgan of Karen Morgan Photography. Snyder was also featured in the April edition of Allegany Magazine as one of the “40 Under 40.” Since the “Face of Summer” cover is chosen through a separate editorial selection process, she makes an encore appearance in the publication.
Riggs said the magazine received more than 500 entries to be considered for the annual “Face of Summer” feature and about a fifth of those were selected to be published. The magazine ended up printing 111 photos sent in by readers.
“Maybe it was because folks were kept inside and had time to scroll through their camera rolls, but we received far more entries this year than we have in our 15 years of presenting this annual feature. And we are printing more finalists than we ever have,” Riggs said.
The “Face of Summer” edition is always one that is anticipated by the public, said Riggs, but this year may hold more meaning.
“It’s been a difficult year and as we go into a summer with everything reopening and everyone lowering their masks and easing back into life, we thought this year’s selection for the Face of Summer was one that represented all of that sunshine, hope, promise and happiness that await us this season,” he said. “It’s why the headline on the front of the edition says ‘Here comes the sun!’”
In addition to the annual “Face of Summer” photo contest, the June edition features stories on the businesses WheelzUp Adventures and Fore Axes; the Allegany County Teacher of the Year and the Humanitarian of the Year; a tribute to the late local restaurateur Susan Crawford; and a special section dedicated to Father’s Day.
In February, Allegany Magazine received the Magazine of the Year distinction among 50 other lifestyles magazines under its umbrella parent company, CNHI. Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News and is available by susbscription. Single copy sales are available at 50 retailers in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.