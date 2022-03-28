Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
CUMBERLAND — Curbside recycling is available for each and every solid waste customer in the city of Cumberland. All you have to do is prep your recycling, sort and bundle it properly (based on the guide at the city’s website: http://www.cumberlandmd.gov/236/Solid-WasteRecycling-Collection), then, simply place it on the curb on your designated collection day.
Q. So, why should I recycle?
A. Recycling is one simple solution for many current issues. It reduces the amount of waste entering the local landfill, conserves natural resources, prevents pollution, saves energy and supports economic development. By recycling the container from today’s drink or soup, you are essentially doing all the above.
Q. So, how does recycling help the birds (wildlife)?
A. By recycling the newspaper or container in your hand right now, the material will be broken down and made into new items and reduce the need to use virgin natural resources (conserving habitat) and save some energy in making the new item. Also, things like properly bundling mixed paper and containing the co-mingled recycling in the bin at the curb can reduce litter blowing around and the contamination of habitats.
Q. Okay, so what’s that about dogs and cats?
A. You can recycle various items for dogs and cats. The can and some packaging their foods come in are recyclable — if you receive your goods in a paper bag or shipping box, you can recycle them, too.
Though not recyclable in Cumberland’s curbside program, there are some pet toys that are recyclable. To find out more about pet materials recycling, contact the companies your items were sold from; for example, West Paw dog toys can be sent back to the company and made into new dog toys. This brand is sold at several local pet specialty shops.
There are a number of great locally owned pet stores. Shop at local pet specialty shops and reduce shipping materials that you will need to recycle.
Q. And for humans?
A. You can easily visualize the benefits of recycling; jobs are important, a clean and beautiful nature is enjoyable and relaxing, minimizing material buried in the landfill is important for extending the life of existing landfills and saving energy is beneficial in many aspects.
Recycling helps further a circular economy by recirculating products and materials.
To make a greater impact on energy reduction and saving the environment, consider reusing items and reducing the amount of single use products bought and consumed; use reusable cups and bottles, bring your lunch to work in reusable containers and use/bring your own silverware and refuse plastic spoons, forks, knives and straws when eating out.
All residents are urged to do their part. Any questions regarding Cumberland’s Recycling Program should be directed to Raquel Ketterman at 301-759-6604 or raquel.ketterman@cumberlandmd.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.