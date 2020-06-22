CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has resumed recycling with the exception of plastics at all the recycling locations.
A map and table of locations and recyclable items list and guidelines can be found at alleganygov.org/recycle.
The county recycling office is working on a safe and cost-effective way to collect plastics and is hoping to resume plastic recycling in July.
To empty the cage-style collection trailers a person has to stand in the bottles and shovel the potentially virus-contaminated recycling out by hand.
Penn-Mar Recycling, a privately-owned business located behind the county recycling site off Kelly Road, accepts scrap metal, electronics and other items. It has reopened after being closed since March.
Sign up for text and email updates on recycling during COVID-19 at https://alleganygov.org/list.aspx.
Any questions, contact recycling@alleganygov.org or call 301-876-9563.
