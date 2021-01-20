CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland was recently recognized as a Pump It Up Challenge winner by the American Red Cross. The program celebrates high-achieving blood drive sponsors that have grown the number of blood donations collected in their community significantly to help hospital patients in need. ACM helped to collect 204 blood donations in 2020.
“Giving blood is a simple act of generosity that can truly make a lifesaving difference. Despite the pandemic last year, we received an outpouring of support from the community at our blood drives. Our goal is to make it a success again this year for patients who are counting on us,” said Erin Yokum, director of student life and blood program organizer.
The need for blood is constant. Someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion every two seconds, according to the Red Cross.
Members of the community are invited to make a difference by donating blood at upcoming ACM Red Cross blood drives. A drive will be hosted each month through April and blood drives will continue throughout the summer and fall. The Jan. 28 drive will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Gilpin Room in College Center. To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and search sponsor code “ACM” or ZIP code “21502” to register, or email eyokum@allegany.edu.
ACM requires all visitors to wear face masks and practice social distancing and other measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Detailed information about the college’s health and safety measures is available at allegany.edu/coronavirus.
