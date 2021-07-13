CUMBERLAND — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to give.
The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
Donors who come to give through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email and receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year and a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knotts Berry Farm.
Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Maryland
Cumberland: July 16, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Allegany College of Maryland; July 23, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Riverside YMCA;
LaVale: July 22, 1:30 to 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church.
Ellerslie: July 30, 1:30 to 7 p.m., Calvary Bible Church.
Accident: July 19, noon to 6 p.m., Garrett College Career & Technology Training Center.
West Virginia
Petersburg: July 26, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Petersburg Elementary School.
Keyser: July 27, 12:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion.
Bruceton Mills: July 22, 1 to 6 p.m., Bruceton Fire Hall.
A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. Follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross is screening blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. The screening will provide donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease.
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks and socially distance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
