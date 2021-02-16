CUMBERLAND — The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent plea to area residents to practice home heating safety and ensure working smoke alarms are in use in every floor of their home.
In just the first six weeks of 2021, the Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region has responded to 147 home fires throughout the 61-county region.
“Home fires are devastating, and it can take families months, and even years, to recover from these experiences,” Sandi Wraith, regional disaster officer, said. “This is the time of year we refer to as ‘home heating season’ and it is when we see an anticipated increase in home fires due to home heating sources such as wood or coal stoves, space heaters and other alternate heating methods. Working smoke alarms can reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by 50% and with an estimated two minutes to escape a burning structure, this advance warning from a smoke alarm can make the difference between life and death.”
In addition to smoke alarms, the Red Cross encourages emergency preparedness with the creation of a home fire safety plan. Home heating is the second leading cause of fires in the country. To reduce the risk of heating related fires, the Red Cross recommends these steps:
• Keep children, pets and things that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.
• If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets, never into an extension cord or power strip.
• Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended, and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
• Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
• Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
• Have your vehicle winterized to decrease your chance of being stranded in cold weather.
• Install good winter tires with adequate tread.
• Keep a windshield scraper in your vehicle and small broom, sand for generating traction under wheels and a set of tire chains or traction mats, matches in a waterproof container, a brightly colored cloth to tie to the antenna and an emergency supply kit, including warm clothing.
• Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing.
• Keep a supply of nonclumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery.
• During a power outage, use flashlights in the dark, not candles.
• Never use a generator indoors or in a garage. It must be kept outside in a well-ventilated area.
• Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.
• Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment.
• Turn off or disconnect any appliances, equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.
• When outside, wear layers of clothing, a hat, mittens and waterproof, insulated boots.
• Take frequent breaks when tackling strenuous tasks like shoveling snow.
• Check on neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.
• Bring pets indoors or make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
The Red Cross Emergency App gives instant access to weather alerts. Expert medical guidance and a hospital locator are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.
