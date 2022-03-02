CUMBERLAND — The 2022 GAP Relay presented by UPMC Health Plan will be held on the Great Allegheny Passage the weekend of Oct. 14-15. The course will begin in Cumberland and finish in Pittsburgh.
“This event is unique in the adventure elements all runners get to experience,” said Dr. James Schuster, chief medical officer at UPMC Health Plan. “Runners of all experience levels can face challenges — from night running to unpredictable weather — along the GAP Trail as the relay offers a variety of distances.”
Teams of eight, six, or four will run the 150-mile distance while teams of two or four can experience the 40-mile one-day adventure course. This option gives runners on smaller teams the opportunity to see what this race is all about in just one day.
On top of a finisher’s medal and tech event shirt, every participant will receive a swag bag filled with goodies and each team captain will receive a free pair of shoes from Brooks Running.
“This is an unforgettable opportunity for adventure and camaraderie on one of the region’s most scenic trails,” said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. “Traveling the Great Allegheny Passage is a sought-after, bucket list adventure for many, and this is a wonderful way to experience all that the trail offers including traveling through the Allegheny Mountains along the Youghiogheny River, through breathtaking gorges, over monumental bridges and viaducts, and through astonishing tunnels. Teams also get to explore the dozen welcoming trail towns along the course that cater to travelers.”
Registration for the annual trail race is open at http://p3r.org/races/.
Proceeds from the race will help with the ongoing maintenance and improvements of the Great Allegheny Passage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.