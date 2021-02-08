FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Cultural Events Series and the FSU Student Activities program will present “Reimagining Dinosaurs,” a free streaming event from the National Geographic Live Virtual Speaker Series, on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Through stories and conversation, the live program brings viewers behind the scenes with two world-renowned paleontologists.
National Geographic Explorers Nizar Ibrahim and Sebastián Rozadilla reveal the groundbreaking new science that is changing previous theories about how dinosaurs looked, moved and lived.
Newfound troves from the Moroccan desert suggest that the immense predator Spinosaurus spent much of its time in the water.
Meanwhile, in Chile, scientists have discovered a shocking new therapod that consumed a vegetarian diet, unlike its cousins, Velociraptor and T. rex.
Upcoming programs include “Feats of Filmmaking” on March 16; “Mysterious Seas” on March 30; and “Women and Migration” on April 13.
All events in this series require prior registration by visiting tickets.frostburg.edu.
For additional information, contact ces@frostburg.edu.
The Cultural Events Series is supported in part by grants from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Allegany Arts Council.
