GRANTSVILLE — Dr. Arline Westmeier, 85, of Grantsville, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland. Born July 27, 1936, in Meyersdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Verna (Miller) Maust. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl; twin brother, Arvin; broth…