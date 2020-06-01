CUMBERLAND — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Relay For Life of Allegany, which was scheduled for June 6 at Canal Place, has been canceled.
All in-person American Cancer Society events nationwide are suspended through June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Relay For Life is all about togetherness, but the safety of our patients, survivors, volunteers and staff is always a top priority,” said Jordan Furstenberg, American Cancer Society community development manager.
“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Furstenberg. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart. Our dedicated team of Relay volunteers in Allegany County are persevering in their fundraising in the wake of the pandemic. Cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever before and need the services and support of the American Cancer Society.”
Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue lifesaving cancer research, a 24/7 helpline and to get cancer patients the services they need. Thus far, Relay of Allegany County has raised more than $9,700. Donations are still being accepted at www.relayforlife.org/alleganymd.
The American Cancer Society’s mission matters more than ever. Since the pandemic began, between 70% to 80% of calls to the American Cancer Society’s 24/7 live helpline at 800-227-2345 have been about COVID-19 and cancer.
The latest information about COVID-19 and cancer can be found at www.cancer.org.
American Cancer Society Hope Lodges around the country had to close to patients. However, many lodges have been repurposed to provide free housing to frontline health care workers at nearby hospitals who need a place to stay or rest in between shifts.
In 2019, more than 500 participants attended Relay For Life of Allegany County, raising more than $73,000.
