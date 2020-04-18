FROSTBURG — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Relay For Life of Frostburg State University has been scheduled as an online event April 25 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Relay For Life is all about togetherness, but the safety of cancer patients, survivors, volunteers and staff is always a top priority.
“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Jordan Furstenberg, community development manager, American Cancer Society.
“Even though we cannot currently be face to face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”
Visit www.relayforlife.org/fsumd to be part of the Relay For Life movement and continue to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue with cancer research, the 24/7 helpline and for patient services.
