SALISBURY, Pa. — The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Meyersdale/Salisbury/Berlin invites area residents to attend the annual community event July 8 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Salisbury Athletic Field.
The event will kick off with a pancake and sausage breakfast prepared by the Salisbury Lions Club. Music Express will host visits by The Grinch, Pooh and Tigger, Paw Patrol and other characters. The event includes a car show, touch a truck, Backyard Games by JTF, live remote by WFRB, Country Express, Jen Ansell Art Face Painting, Double Deception Magic Show, Garrett School of Dance, Balloon Artist Chad, solo artist Nick Price, a basket raffle, food trucks, survivor reception, baked goods auction, luminaria service and fireworks. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Cancer survivors are invited to attend the annual survivor dinner with a caregiver. To register, call 800-227-2345. Take-out will be available.
Anyone who would like to dedicate a luminaria bag can do so for a nominal fee at www.relayforlife.org/pameyersdale or by contacting any Relay For Life team member.
