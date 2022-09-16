OAKLAND— A new publication, “Remarkable Women of Garrett County, MD,” will be released Sept. 17 in conjunction with the Garrett County Sesquicentennial celebration. It is the launch of a year-long effort to complete the collection of information about women who have made and preserved history.
The publication is the result of a collaborative effort of Youghiogheny Glades Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, the Garrett County Historical Society and 40 community contributors. Beverly Railey Robinson serves as the coordinator.
Copies will be available at all Garrett County museums, Ruth Enlow libraries, Northern and Southern high schools, senior centers, Garrett College, Garrett County Commission on Women, Western Maryland History Library and Maryland Chapter and National DAR libraries. This year’s publication will be digitized for public access but it is not expected to be offered for sale.
“Remarkable Women of Garrett County” contains brief profiles and photographs of 18 women, including two sets of sisters, who were selected from Northern and Southern Garrett County communities.
As the project developed, an article in the March 1985 Glades Star was discovered — “Unsung Heroines of Garrett County” by Helen (Sollars) Friend, who had selected 14 “unsung heroines” and mentioned another three women. A copy of the article is included in “Remarkable Women,” which also contains a listing of assorted resources used in its preparation.
A listing of more than 300 other Garrett County women, who have been identified for more research, is included, and schools, nursing homes, churches, civic organizations and youth groups are invited to embrace the project.
Examples of information being sought are brief biographies, photographs, obituaries, FindaGrave memorials, examples of their contributions, newspaper clippings and anecdotes. Only deceased women will be included.
Information should be sent to the Garrett County Historical Society, Remarkable Women Project, 107 S. Second St., Oakland, MD 21550.
