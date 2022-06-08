CUMBERLAND — Acting Out for Good will present the modern classic musical “Rent” on July 15-17 and 22-24 at the Embassy Theatre. A share of earnings from the performances will benefit the Cumberland Pride Festival.
Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the late Jonathan Larson’s adaptation of Puccini’s opera “La Bohème” follows the lives, loves and losses of a group of impoverished New York artists and musicians over the course of a year in the late 1980s amid the AIDS crisis.
While the friends share good times in spite of their empty wallets, soon complications from their illnesses and addictions drive them apart and leave them with uncertain futures. Songs such as “Seasons of Love,” “Out Tonight,” “I’ll Cover You” and “La Vie Bohème” have been bringing audiences to their feet since the musical’s 1996 Broadway debut.
The performance is choreographed by William Price with music direction by LeaAnn Alter and is directed and produced by Mark Ashby. The production is made possible by a grant from the Allegany Arts Council and is sponsored by Lost Mountain BBQ.
Originally founded in 2013 as Acting Out for ALS to raise funds for local individuals battling Lou Gehrig’s disease, with a name change in 2021, Acting Out for Good has branched out to assist other worthy people and groups, with over $60,000 raised to date.
Visit ActingOutForGood.com and follow Acting Out for Good on Facebook and Instagram for ticket sales and show-related news.
