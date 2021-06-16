CUMBERLAND — As travel optimism continues to grow amid updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine availability and state reopenings, AAA travel advisers are seeing significant interest in bookings for car rentals heading into the summer travel season. However, travelers eager to hit the road may encounter high costs and limited availability due to pandemic-related disruptions.
A slowdown in auto sales during the pandemic and now a shortage of semi-conductor chips has led to a domino effect with auto manufacturing delays and rental car company inventory shortages as demand for domestic road travel grows.
AAA has noted another trend where the demand for local car rentals is increasing as people do not feel their vehicles are road-trip ready. As a result, rentals in Maryland may also be impacted.
According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, average daily car rental rates have doubled with prices topping out at $134 a day. But even as the national average has doubled, some destinations are getting hit much harder with daily prices ranging from $250 to $600 or more reported at some airport rental locations across the country.
“Road trips will be the biggest drivers of travel recovery heading into summer,” said Ragina C. Ali, public and government affairs manager at AAA Mid-Atlantic. “With interests growing for a great American road trip experience, AAA encourages travelers to plan ahead to ensure lower costs and availability for their trip.”
AAA members can enjoy discounts up to 20% when booking with certain rental companies.
Travel advisers can help find discounts and look into bundled travel options.
