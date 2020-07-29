CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Assisted Housing Relief Program provides a four-month rent rebate voucher for renters living in DHCD-financed properties who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Assisted Housing Relief Program helps to bring rental delinquencies current and provide relief for tenants through direct payments to their eligible property management company.
The program will include rental units in multifamily projects financed by DHCD’s Community Development Administration using state funds or federal resources, such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.
Eligible applicants will be tenants who can certify that the cause of their rent delinquency is COVID-19 related.
Applications will be collected and consolidated by property managers and submitted to DHCD.
All eligible properties can submit one application per property.
For more information, visit: https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/AHRP-NOFA.aspx.
