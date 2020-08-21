CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation is urging Marylanders to consider whether they may be eligible to receive a homeowners’ or renters’ property tax credit. Legislation passed earlier this year extends the submission deadline to Oct. 1.
The department mailed 133,706 postcards to low-income Maryland homeowners who may be eligible to receive a credit but have not yet submitted an application. The Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program sets a limit on the amount of property taxes owed based on the homeowner’s income.
The department also mailed 6,283 postcards to known renters who have not already applied for the tax credit, as well as nonsubsidized rental companies to inform their tenants. The Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program provides tax relief for eligible renters who pay high monthly rent relative to their total income and do not receive federal or state housing subsidies or reside in public housing. The credit is issued in the form of a direct check payment of up to $1,000 per year.
To determine eligibility, visit https://onestop.md.gov/ or call 800-944-7403. To receive an application, call 410-767-4238.
In 2019, 46,000 homeowners received an average of $1,347.65 in tax relief, and 8,773 renters received an average of $413.53. Combined, these two tax credit programs saved Marylanders more than $65 million last year.
