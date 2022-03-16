CUMBERLAND — The State Highway Administration will begin projects Monday on sections of state Route 36 and Interstate 68 in Allegany County.
Both projects include patching, grinding and resurfacing the roadway.
On Route 36, crews will work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from the salt dome near Sisler Hill Road to state Route 935.
A flagging operation will be in place during work hours to move motorists through the work zone. Belt Paving of Cumberland will perform the work, which is expected to be finished in May.
The Interstate 68 work will be from Rocky Gap Road to Street Road, also from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The left lanes of the interstate will be closed in both directions during work hours. P&W Excavating of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, will perform the work, which is expected to be complete in November.
