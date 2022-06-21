GREEN SPRING, W.Va. — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will hold a memorial service June 26 at 2 p.m. to honor and pray for American Revolutionary War patriot Daniel McLaughlin and his family.
The event will be held at the Lower McLaughlin Cemetery located near the end of Arnold Stickley Road in Green Spring. The CHCO will provide an escort car that will leave the C&O Canal parking lot in Oldtown at 1 p.m.
McLaughlin was present in Yorktown, Virginia, when the British surrendered. After the war, he settled in what is Hampshire County today. The small cemetery was restored by the CHCO in 1995. The group erected a 1-ton monument at the cemetery that tells the story of McLaughlin and his family. Woodmen of the World Chapter 6 donated a large flagpole where the U.S. and Gadsden flags are flown year round.
Members of the Hampshire County Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution of Hampshire County, Cresap Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution of Allegany County and family descendants will participate in the service.
For more information, call 301-722-4624 or visit www.chco.info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.