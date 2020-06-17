Rick Rando delivers leadership message

FROSTBURG — Frostburg resident Rick Rando was featured as a speaker on Virtual School Assembly — a new virtual platform created to bring mini assemblies to K-12 students who are learning from home.
Show host Tyler Christensen is a fifth grade teacher who created VSA after he was asked to teach from home during the COVID-19 outbreak in March. The result was that actors, professional athletes, entertainers, educators and speakers started showing up and sharing their messages. With over 40 episodes, VSA is starting to make a real difference for youth and adults who need hope and encouragement.
Rando talks about how to be a confident leader. He recorded his message from his 8,000-square-foot martial arts facility in Frostburg. As he moves around the studio he compares developing as a leader to the development he sees in his students as they progress from white belt to black belt and beyond.
He encourages youth to get started in trying new things and developing new skills. “Getting started signals we’re ready to learn and ready to grow,” Rando said.
As Rando makes his way around the studio, he reminds the audience that “winners work” and that as we progress we should be aware of the beginners who are watching and scrutinizing our progress.
He concludes the message by pointing out that real leaders — the black belts — sit up front. They’re closest to the mirror and get the most scrutiny. But even for the best leaders there are times to start something new.
“You can’t be afraid to start over … you can’t be a front row student until you’re a back row student,” he said.
To view Rando’s VSA episode, visit http://virtualschoolassembly.com/rick-rando/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.