CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre continues its 33rd season with the opening of the juke box musical “Ring of Fire.” A biographical musical revue, the show tells the story of Johnny Cash through award-winning music. More than two dozen classic hits, including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and the title song, paint a musical portrait of the Man in Black that is appropriate for all ages.
The cast features a blend of local stage veterans, returning guest performers and actors making their CT debut performances. Returning to the stage following performances in “Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are Adam Marino and Alexandra Shephard. Marino is a native of Rochester, New York, and has performed in various regional productions, theme parks, cruises and concerts. He serves as a tenor for the doo-wop group The Diamonds. Shephard is originally from Williamsburg, Virginia, and has appeared in theaters and theme park shows throughout the East Coast. She currently resides in New York City.
Also returning to the Cumberland Theatre is Kai B. White of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who was last seen as Dionne in “Hair.” She has worked as a lounge singer/performer at The Greenbrier Resort, a main stage singer with Disney Cruise Lines and several theaters throughout the region.
Local performers Hayden Kline and Mikayla Dodge will return to the stage. Kline was in the April production of “The Great Gatsby.” Dodge has graced the stage in “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Young Frankenstein” and, most recently, as Abigail Adams in “1776.”
Frostburg native Matthew Clark joins the cast after last year’s “Assassins the Musical” in which he played John Hinkley. He recently worked with West Virginia Public Theatre, Great Plains Theatre and the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.
Making their Cumberland Theatre debuts are Allie Tamburello, Thomas-Matthew Elijah Shands, Shane Lynn and Lillia Rose. Tamburello is a singer-songwriter and musician who was born and raised in New York. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in musical theater from Cortland State University and is an alumna of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting’s professional conservatory program. Shands is from the Poconos of Pennsylvania and now calls East Orange, New Jersey, home. He appeared in shows with the Shoestring Theatre Company and Cocoa Village Playhouse. Lynn was born in North Carolina and raised in Michigan, where he performed in several regional theaters. He now resides in Bedford, Pennsylvania. Rose is from Oakland, where she dances with Brenda’s Body Shop.
The show is being directed and choreographed by Danny Durr with musical direction by Chris E. McCabe, who leads the five-piece band that is featured in the show. The design team includes Rhett Wolford on set/lighting and Jennifer Clark on costume design. Bekah Brown is the production stage manager.
Performances are July 9 and 15-17 at 8 p.m. and July 10-11 and 18 at 2 p.m. The show is approximately two hours with an intermission and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are available at www.cumberlandtheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.