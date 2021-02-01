FROSTBURG — Rob Duncan, an algebra teacher at Mountain Ridge High School, is one of only two K-12 educators to win the McGraw Hill second annual ALEKS All-Star Educator Award. The program honors outstanding educators who have used the Assessment and Learning in Knowledge Spaces solution to achieve exceptional results, going above and beyond to help students be successful.
“In a year characterized by an accelerated transition to digital learning, it has been incredibly inspiring to see the creative and impactful ways educators have used this software to unlock their students’ potential,” said Simon Allen, CEO of McGraw Hill.
ALEKS is new to ACPS this school yearand it has helped the majority of Duncan’s students to see double-digit percentage increases in what they have been able to master this year as well as increased performance on state assessments.
“Due to the pandemic, we are all facing many students who have fallen behind in their schooling, especially in mathematics,” said Duncan. “ALEKS is a great program that allows students to work at their own pace, receiving instruction based on concepts that they have failed to master, and work towards mastery.
“Each student is experiencing different gaps in understanding, and because this program caters to each student’s individual needs, they are able to increase their understanding. I have one student who began the year scoring at an 18% mastery level, which is very low. Through this program, this student is now performing at 75% mastery. That is amazing and is due to the student’s hard work.”
The winners each receive a $1,000 donation from McGraw Hill to an education-focused nonprofit or charity of their choice, a $250 gift card and a collection of McGraw Hill books for professional learning opportunities.
