CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre continues its 34th season with the rock musical “Rock of Ages” through July 24. The show is being sponsored by David and BettyJo Gehauf.
The jukebox musical is built around classic rock songs from the 1980s from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Steve Perry, Poison and Europe, among other well-known rock bands.
It’s the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood and aspiring rock star Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing but German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the Strip into just a strip mall.
Heading the cast as Drew and girflriend Sherri will be Matt Henningsen and Payton Reilly. Both are making their debuts on the CT stage. Local actor Jordan Kline will be featured as Stacee Jaxx. The supporting cast is comprised of both local and visiting actors. Returning to the stage will be Matt Kurzyneic, Shane Lynn, Tim Bambara, Hayden Kline and Katelyn Shreiner. The cast is rounded out by Morganne Chu, Kiersten Gasemy, Jamiel Burkhart, Dante Santos, Emily Snyder, Matt Montes and Kimberli Rowley.
The show features a six-piece band comprised of Jeff Wine, Shawn Zimmerman, Harley Kuhn, Montes, Mark Kolwalski and Daniel Hicks.
The show’s creative team includes Danny Durr, Mikayla Dodge, Rhett Wolford, Jennifer Clark, Reilly and Kurzyneic. The run crew is comprised of Em Uranga, Ebony Gennes, Bredon McCabe, Trevor McCabe and Elizabeth Mudge.
The production features a VIP bar as part of the set for which eight seats can be purchased.
The show has a running time of approximately two hours and contains some strong language and moments of intimacy.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at cumberlandtheatre.com or 301-759-4990.
