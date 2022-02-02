CUMBERLAND — The Tri-State Community Concert Association’s newly branded Rockin’ Classics division opens its 21st season on Feb. 19 with the legendary 1960s band The Association.
Joining The Association will be Terry Sylvester, originally from the ‘60s top band The Hollies.
The Association is one of the most successful bands to come out of the ‘60s, selling millions of records, tapes, CDs and DVDs and earning a number of achievements, including a Golden Globe nomination in 1970 for Best Original Song — Goodbye Columbus.
The Association has received certifications for six gold and three platinum records.
Their greatest hits album is double platinum and continues to be one of the longest best-selling albums in the history of the company.
Hits include “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary.”
Sylvester was a lead member of the Hollies from 1969-1981, replacing Graham Nash. He performed with the group that produced such hits as “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress” and “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.”
The Association and Sylvester will perform at the Ali Ghan Shrine Ballroom at 7:30 p.m.
Reserved seats tickets are available by calling 301-876-4880.
More information on the Rockin’ Classics series can be found at www.tri-stateconcerts.com or on Facebook.
