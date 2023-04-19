ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap Casino Resort will celebrate its 10th anniversary with live entertainment, fireworks and giveaways May 21.
“We’re incredibly proud to have been a part of the Allegany County community for the past 10 years,” said Brian Kurtz, senior vice president and general manager of Rocky Gap Casino Resort. “We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional entertainment and service to our valued guests for many years to come.”
Separate Ways will take the stage at the event center to transport guests to the golden era of Journey. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:30 p.m. Advance tickets are priced at $30 and can be purchased at rockygapresort.com.
At 10 p.m., a fireworks show will take off outside the event center.
True Rewards members can play from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to earn 200 points to receive a T-shirt and Rocky Gap poker chip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.