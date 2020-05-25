Rodeheaver honored as state regional fire investigator

CUMBERLAND — Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Jamie Rodeheaver has been selected as Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year for the Western Region. He will join other deputy state fire marshals who will be chosen throughout the state for the 2019 James C. Robertson Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year during the summer Maryland State Fireman’s Convention.
Rodeheaver performed consistently in all aspects of his assignment over the nearly two past decades of service. He conducted 18 initial investigations and led the entire agency’s sworn staff by conducting 343 fire safety inspections, almost double the next highest number of inspections performed by a deputy in 2019.
Rodeheaver’s assignment to the McHenry satellite office requires him to handle all calls for inspection services, inquiries and incidents with little to no direct supervision. Given the rural nature and vast geographical area of his assignment in Garrett County, he routinely assists troopers at the Maryland State Police McHenry barrack with emergency calls.
A volunteer at National Night Out and the Garrett County Public Safety Day, he has worked with the Garrett County Board of Education to provide annual fire safety and fire prevention training to high school students who achieve a child care/sitter certification.
Rodeheaver has assisted in covering operational vacancies in the region due to staffing shortages and has volunteered to mentor new investigators in all aspects of their responsibilities.
Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal and Western Regional Commander Jason Mowbray said that Rodeheaver “has undoubtedly demonstrated himself as a quality deputy state fire marshal in the course of his fire code enforcement and fire investigative actions.”
“Through his performance and work ethic, he has had a positive impact on the citizens of Western Maryland and the employees of the Western Regional Office. There is no question that his efforts have and will continue to result in a safer community,” Mowbray said.
