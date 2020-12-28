CUMBERLAND — As the year comes to a close, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has some recommendations for rolling into the new year with the right tools to be prepared and safe. Several are connected to the agency’s Be The Driver campaign, which encourages motorists to always keep safety in mind.
• Be the sober driver — Take advantage of many options available to avoid getting behind the wheel impaired, including staying sober, calling a friend or making a plan through a ride share service or public transportation.
• Use the MVA First Stop Tool — MVA provides a customized dashboard of transactions that can be completed online.
• Be the slow down driver — Traveling at high speed increases the risks of getting into a crash resulting in serious injury or a fatality. It is also important to remember that speed limits are set for ideal conditions, so adjust accordingly in inclement weather.
• Ensure your vehicle is road ready — Make sure you have properly inflated tires, plenty of windshield washer fluid, belts and hoses in good condition, a filled radiator, a good spare tire, enough fuel and an engine with no known malfunctions. Have an emergency kit and in the event of a crash or car trouble, be sure to pull as far off the road as possible and, if it is safe to do so, stay in the car buckled up while waiting for help to arrive.
• Check for open recalls — The most common vehicle recalls in the state relate to airbags, seat belts and electrical systems. Open recalls can be checked with a vehicle identification number and are free to repair at an authorized dealer.
• Be the buckled-up driver — Be the driver who resolves to make sure every person in the vehicle is buckled up every ride.
• Be the focused driver — While cellphone use is a main contributor to distracted driving, other actions can be just as distracting, such as eating, applying makeup, tending to children or other passengers and even changing radio stations.
• Get your REAL ID — Oct. 1, 2021, is the deadline for the federal requirement to obtain a REAL ID. To find out if you are REAL ID compliant, visit the REAL ID Lookup Tool.
• Be the share the road driver — Drivers are reminded to stop for pedestrians and remain vigilant in high pedestrian traffic areas, especially with less daylight hours.
• Be the look twice driver — Drivers should signal their intention and look twice before switching lanes, giving motorcyclists ample time to react. Motorcyclists are also reminded to practice safe riding behaviors and never ride impaired.
For more tips and resources for staying safe on Maryland roads, visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.
