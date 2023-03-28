Couple dedicated to historic preservation
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Grubb Street Historical Research, a nonprofit organization devoted to the preservation of personal collections, historical documents and journals and artifacts from West Virginia and the surrounding region, has opened an office in the home of Brandy and Jonathan Williams in Romney.
Founded by Brandy Williams, a master’s student in history with antiquities, and Jonathan Williams, who has a bachelor’s in information technology, the organization bears the name of Main Street’s former name, Grubb Street.
“I am thrilled to be part of this organization and to aid in safeguarding the history of West Virginia for future generations,” Brandy Williams said. “I am deeply grateful for the support of the community and look forward to Grubb Street’s continued growth.”
Donations, including collections to digitize or a site for permanent offices, can be made at www.grubbstreet.com or contact brwilliams@grubbstreet.com or jowilliams@grubbstreet.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.