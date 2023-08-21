ROMNEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and the town of Romney will honor alum Marlin Lane Rankin for his crucial role in women gaining the right to vote on Aug. 26, the anniversary of the 19th Amendment passing, which gave women the right to vote under the U.S. Constitution. Rankin represented his town of Ravenswood and Jackson County in the 1920 West Virginia House of Delegates.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. in the school’s Brannon Building auditorium, which will be named “Marlin Lane Rankin Hall” in his honor. Rob Vaughan, pastor of the historic Romney Presbyterian Church, will open the session with prayer. Mayor Beverly C. Keadle will present a proclamation recognizing Rankin that explains the role he played to deserve the special honor he is receiving. U.S. Sens. Manchin and Capito have provided video presentations to acknowledge Rankin’s actions during the special legislative session in 1920 that resulted in West Virginia ratifying the 19th Amendment.
Students will participate in the event and the Honeybee Community Chorus will sing “Warrior,” which was sung by suffragists of thet era. A portrait of Rankin will be presented and a geocache titled “Marlin Lane Rankin and the 19th Amendment” will be activated in the vicinity of the old School for the Blind. A station will be set up for voter registration. The event will be livestreamed on The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind’s Facebook page.
