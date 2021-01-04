OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center welcomed Rosanna Marie Schissler as the first baby of 2021 born at 5:02 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Rosanna was delivered by Dr. Marlana Bollinger of Wellspring Family Medicine and weighed in at 6 pounds, 12.5 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. She is the daughter of Ariel Butcher and Steven Schissler of Crellin.
The nurses and staff of GRMC’s maternity suite celebrate the tradition of welcoming the first baby each year by preparing handmade items and collecting donations for the baby. The team presented a gift basket that included items from Book Mark’et, Shop ‘n Save, Dairy Queen, Deep Creek Pharmacy, Denny’s Restaurant, Lohr Gift Shop, Green Acres, Gregg’s Pharmacy, Ledo’s Pizza, Madalyn Hoffeditz, Mindy Bernard Photography, Pizza Hut, West Virginia Sleep Project, Simon Pearce, Smart Style and Uno’s Restaurant.
