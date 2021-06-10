CUMBERLAND — Miss Heritage Days and Miss Heritage Days Teen will reign over the 52nd annual Heritage Days festival when they are crowned on Sept. 11 on the downtown stage.
Candidates for the titles should contact Teresa Whetzel at MissHeritagedays2022@yahoo.com.
Applications will be accepted from females 13 to 17 and 18 to 25 who are Maryland residents, a U.S. citizen, have never been married or had a child. Applications are due Aug. 15.
The title holders will be required to participate the weekend of Sept. 11-12 at the Heritage Days Festival and crown their successors at the 2022 festival. The titles are part of the Miss Maryland organization and title holders are required to be available to participate in the Miss Maryland 2022 event in June.
Contestants will be interviewed only to determine the title holders. A talent showcase will take place before the crowning ceremony.
The winner will receive an official Miss America local crown and an official Miss America local sash, a bouquet and the chance at winning a scholarship.
