OAKLAND — Luanne Ruddell was honored as the Republican Woman of the Year for 2022 by the Garrett County Republican Woman’s Club.
As club president, Ruddell has spearheaded membership drives that have resulted in 84 members and 52 associate members. Meetings are structured with a program on a timely topic. The club has established the Ruth Umbel Scholarships and participated in numerous community parades, events and festivals. Over the last two years, the club has met many state and national criteria, resulting in top awards.
Ruddell also serves as the first vice president of the Maryland Federation of Republican Women and the chair of the Garrett County Republican Central Committee. She resides in the Oakland area with her husband, Gary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.