FROSTBURG — Following a successful soft launch last month, new retail store Runners’ Wings announces its grand opening in Frostburg on March 17. Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., guests can expect to find great deals on running shoes and gear as well as personalized customer service from a knowledgeable staff.
The online store is available at www.RunnersWings.com while the retail location is open Tuesday through Saturday at 18 E. Main St.
The founder, Laura Byrnes, opens the store with the intention to fill a gap in Western Maryland’s retail environment with a specialty shoe store for runners, walkers and track athletes.
In celebration of Runners’ Wings grand opening, deals include an additional 10% off long sleeves and marked down cold weather items, and all new customers will receive 10% off regularly priced shoes with several styles from Brooks, Asics, Atra and Saucony. Customers who purchase any items from the OS1st brand will be entered into a raffle. The store also offers kids shoes and fun gear for the famiy, including Goodr sunglasses. All guests are welcome to participate in Sneakers4Funds and donate gently used running shoes to receive a free pair of Brooks socks.
Runners’ Wings aims to educate the community about the importance of proper footwear. Byrnes is a West Point graduate, college runner and mother of two daughters, Maddie and Molly Offstein, both of whom also ran Division I track and set national elite times. Maddie runs professionally for Brooks with the Hanson Original Distance Project in Rochester, Michigan. In 2017, Molly experienced a catastrophic accident while training at Elon University. Her recovery has helped inspire Runners’ Wings mission to support runners and walkers of all abilities. Byrnes believes there’s value in helping every customer find shoes and accessories that fit their needs and brings comfort to their daily lives.
Runners’ Wings will be hosting community events and providing opportunities for connection, including weekly walks, runs and team watch parties. The company plans to highlight and support local teams, athletes, race, and running groups.
Daily hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can visit the website to sign up for the quarterly newsletter that details special deals and discounts and to join the Runners’ Wings Frequent Flyer program.
