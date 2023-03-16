FrostburgFirst, in cooperation with the city of Frostburg, celebrates the opening of Runners’ Wings. Pictured are Bethany Fife, Police Chief Nicholas Costello, Commissioners Kevin Grove, Donald Carter Jr. and Nina Forsythe, Mayor W. Robert Flanigan, owner Laura Byrnes, Keith Byrnes, Molly Offstein, Maddie Offstein, Jordan Allen and members of the Mountain Ridge High School indoor track team Brendan Kline, Will Haberlein, Ackerly Mulcaster and Casey Culler, who were recognized for their recent achievements.