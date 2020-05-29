CUMBERLAND — Households in Western Maryland will benefit from nearly $9.6 million in funding for broadband internet connectivity administered by the Office of Rural Broadband, which was established by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2017 to expand broadband capabilities statewide in rural areas of Maryland.
“This rapid and unprecedented shift to teleworking and distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic further demonstrates the importance of high-speed internet access for all Marylanders,” said Hogan. “This funding continues my administration’s proactive efforts to increase broadband service in our state’s underserved communities.”
The Office of Rural Broadband provided nearly $2.3 million to eight local jurisdictions in Western and Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore through the Maryland Broadband Pilot Funding Program. Local governments will partner with an internet service provider to extend existing networks to incorporate underserved or unserved households. The projects receiving funding will provide internet access to more than 1,300 households and approximately 70 businesses in rural communities.
Additionally, nearly $7.3 million was provided through the Maryland Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, designed to support the construction of necessary broadband infrastructure to expand services. Approximately $5.1 million will support three large-scale broadband infrastructure projects in Somerset, Garrett and Charles counties. Nearly $2.2 million was awarded to the Maryland Broadband Cooperative Inc. and will extend broadband service to an estimated 950 households in Allegany, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett and Wicomico counties.
The funding follows the Maryland Board of Public Works’ prior approval of emergency broadband resources to expand access to school and library networks in rural communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.