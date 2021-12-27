CUMBERLAND — More than 200 attendees at the Rural Maryland Council’s biennial Rural Summit in Annapolis are ready to lead the state’s recovery from the COVID pandemic.
“I believe we have the opportunity to recover quicker than the urban areas of Maryland, and I need you to believe that, too,” said John Hartline, RMC board chair, in his opening remarks. “I know you all are the reason that will happen because you work hard every day for your communities.”
The Rural Summit, titled “Redefining Resilience and Recovery,” featured numerous national and statewide speakers, including Xochitl Torres Small, U.S. Department of Agriculture under secretary for rural development, Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Whitney Kimball Coe, director of national programs at the Center for Rural Strategies, who championed the message of strength and leadership in rural communities.
“We are in a great place to partner together,” said Small. “We’ve learned the hard way how much we rely on collaboration to do our work. It’s all about taking on new challenges and building new markets. One thing is for sure, though, when rural America succeeds, we all succeed — whether we are feeding America or fueling America. We have been given a chance to write a happy ending.”
The summit included 16 breakout sessions covering a variety of topics related to agriculture, aquaculture and forestry, community development, economic development and health care and two plenary sessions — one on broadband and a legislative review with a panel of state legislators.
Sponsors included the Tri-County Council for Western Maryland, the Western Maryland RC&D Council and AHEC West.
